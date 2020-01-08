Qigong Energy Healing launched their new distant healing service is now available for people worldwide. This new healing service can help those struggling with illnesses.

Qigong Energy Healing announced the launch of a new distant healing service for patients struggling with illnesses, pain, stress, insomnia, anxiety, depression and addictions. Qigong Global Distant can provide healing services to anyone, anywhere in the world, in the comfort of their own home.

More information can be found at https://www.qigongenergyhealing.com

Qigong Global Distant Healing has helped people all over the world to help heal their illnesses and alleviate pain. The newly launched distant healing services at Qigong Global Distant Healing aim to help people improve health, relationships, and their manifesting abilities.

One of the key benefits of the Qigong Global Distant Healing service is that it can be done for people living anywhere in the world. This means that more and more people can now join thousands of others at any time to help heal many aspects of their lives.

Qigong is a Chinese word that translates as “energy work”. This ancient holistic system of healing has been used for centuries and has been proven to help with a wide range of health conditions.

Qigong healing is designed to help people effortlessly alleviate illnesses and transform their life and well-being. The therapy is used holistically to restore balance in mind, body and spirit while promoting the body's regenerative self-healing ability.

Qigong healing can help relieve pain and stress, increase energy and stamina, and alleviate anxiety and depression. In addition, this healing method is ideal for those who suffer from insomnia.

Other benefits of the Qigong healing method include boosting the immune system, calming and relaxing the mind and body, and having the ability to enhance creativity and productivity.

According to the official website of Qigong Energy Healing, “Qigong distant energy healing by Michael Mohoric, who discovered he was blessed with a gift for distant energy healing while recovering from a serious spinal cord injury. He is the former Secretary of the International Tibetan Qigong Assoc., founded by Tibetan Qigong Master Zi Sheng Wang.”

Full details of the service and how it can help those suffering from a range of conditions can be found by visiting the above-mentioned website.