(Newswire.net -- January 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections are one of the major reasons why the use and demand of antibiotics are increasing. However, it is important to understand that some natural measures have been found beneficial in preventing the onset of this type of infection.

A new study has found that preventing UTIs can be as simple as drinking more water everyday.

A study was spearheaded by Thomas M Hooton, MD, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Miami School of Medicine.

It looked into the 140 healthy premenopausal women who had at least three UTIs in the last year. It is also worth mentioning they reported low daily fluid intake.

It has been found that consuming an additional three pints (or 1.42 liters) of water daily could aid in keeping infections at bay in women who are susceptible to them.

Experts have long been recommending increasing water intake to reduce the risk in the onset and recurrence of UTIs. This study is a great addition to the previous studies finding that water could work as an effective preventive remedy against UTIs.

Health authorities have long been warning against UTIs as they can produce symptoms like pain and increased urination frequency. This is exactly why it is always best to take some preventive steps against the infection.

Multiple studies have been looking into the UTI-fighting benefits of natural remedies like D-mannose.

Researchers reveal that this sugar could work wonders in inhibiting the onset and recurrence of the infection.

In 2013, a study with 308 women as subjects found that D-mannose worked as effectively as an antibiotic in preventing UTIs within a 6-month period. It is worth mentioning that the participants of the study had frequent UTIs.

Another study in 2014 has shown that D-mannose decreased UTI symptoms in female subjects with an active infection. This natural remedy has even been found to be more effective than an antibiotic medication in preventing further infections.

