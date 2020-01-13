In multiple research studies, ashwagandha has been found to aid in the treatment of anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia.

(Newswire.net -- January 13, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- More and more research studies are being carried out to learn about the importance of sleep on overall health. According to experts, sleep deprivation could result in various undesirable health consequences.

A study was published in an online Jan. 24 in the journal Science.

In this study involving mice and humans, it has been found that sleep deprivation produces an increase in the tau levels. It is worth noting that the brain of toxic clumps of tau is a harbinger of brain damage and decisive step along the path to dementia.

What makes it all the more harmful is that tau seems to tangle and spread through the brain. Scientists warn that tau tangles are linked with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to senior author David Holtzman, MD, the interesting thing about this study is that it suggests that real-life factors such as sleep might affect how fast the disease spreads through the brain.

Holtzman is the Andrew B. and Gretchen P. Jones Professor and head of the Department of Neurology.

Scientists continue to investigate the therapeutic wonders of sleep. However, it is also important to realize that today, more and more people are actually having difficulties getting a decent sleep.

The good news is that some natural remedies have been found beneficial for sleep improvement, and one is ashwagandha.

In multiple research studies, ashwagandha has been found to aid in the treatment of anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia.

It is further worth noting it has immune-modulating, cardio-protective, cognitive enhancing, neuroprotective, antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and thyroid modulating effects.

Scientists say ashwagandha is classified as a tonic, mild sedative and an adaptogen. This only means it has the ability to help fight stress, which can aid in sleep.

An uncontrolled study involving a small group of trainee mountaineers found that the use of ashwagandha enhanced sleep patterns, alertness, responsiveness, and physical capabilities. It is worth mentioning that ashwagandha was used daily for 29 days.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 130 chronically stressed adults, it has been found that the 60-day use of ashwagandha led to a significant reduction in anxiety.

It is worth realizing that ashwagandha has long been used as a sleep promoter. Scientists have long been revealing that ashwagandha use is linked with a range of health benefits.

