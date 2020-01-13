Multiple research studies have shown that aloe vera possesses a wide range of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other healing agents.

(Newswire.net -- January 13, 2020) Wilmington, DE -- For centuries, aloe vera has prominently been used for various medicinal purposes, especially for skin health. Today, it is a widely-studied plant in the scientific community due to the wide-ranging health benefits it could offer.

According to experts, the leaf of the aloe vera plant has an estimated annual market of over $13 billion. There are many skin care and beauty products nowadays that contain aloe vera extracts.

Multiple research studies have shown that aloe vera possesses a wide range of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other healing agents. What makes it even more beneficial is that it possesses strongly anti-inflammatory properties.

It is important to realize that inflammation has long been associated with the onset of various health issues. More particularly, inflammation has been found to trigger health issues and they include those affecting the skin.

Studies reveal aloe vera produces anti-inflammatory benefits that are better than conventional medicine. It is important to realize that many of the anti-inflammatory drugs in the market are linked with adverse effects.

In a study involving 40 volunteers, it has been found aloe vera gel worked wonders in fighting redness and inflammation better than a hydrocortisone cream.

Another research involving rats has shown it decreased edema and inhibited inflammation. This means that aloe vera could be useful for various medicinal purposes, especially in the treatment of inflammation-related conditions.

Today, there are many skin conditions due to inflammation such as acne. Aloe vera may be a safe and effective option for those suffering from these conditions.

Scientists have long been warning against the dangerous effects of using some beauty and skin care products that contain harmful chemicals. It is important to realize that these chemicals are scientifically found to cause health hazards, and increase the risk of certain diseases.

Aloe vera has long been found to repair, enhance, soothe, exfoliate, hydrate, and nourish the skin.

Choosing the right skin care product means selecting one that is all-natural and free from nasty ingredients. One to consider is DermaSafe Stretch Mark And Scar Cream, which has long been reputed to nourish, heal, repair, soothe, and rejuvenate the skin.

While there a wide range of skin care creams available in the market today, it is worth realizing that this one from DermaSafe is reputed to be superior over others. It is aloe vera based, and this means it is highly hydrating and nourishing compared to other creams.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also has added ingredients like Arnica, Cucumber, Elderberries, Wood Mallow, and Rutin. These are scientifically studied ingredients that could work wonders in delivering skin health benefits (amazon.com/DermaSafe-Stretch-Removal-Moisturizer-Advanced/dp/B011LTNAGO/).

About DermaSafe DermaSafe is a unique skin care company bringing you beauty products from the inside out. Creams - Serums - Supplements to provide complete solutions for your skin care needs.