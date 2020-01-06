A new service expansion has been launched by NGI Asset Management throughout the Westchester County and Lower Connecticut area. The team prides itself on high quality service.

NGI Asset Management, a family owned real estate management firm and brokerage, announced the expansion of its service throughout Westchester County and Lower Connecticut. They provide high quality tailored solutions with a focus on excellent service.

More information can be found at: https://ngiassetmgmt.com

NGI Asset Management is a family owned and operated management firm that appeals to the wants and needs of their clients. With their new expansion they bring their understanding of the needs and challenges facing specialists in the field, and have the latitude and flexibility to adapt. This means they can work with clients to manage their property in the most effective way.

NGI Asset Management will assist board members, investors and property owners with their day to day asset management. They will also partner with them to develop long-term strategies that maximize their equity.

They offer a full range of services that are carefully customized to suit the needs of their clients. This ranges from full building management through to tenant representation, administrative, financial, legal, and marketing services.

The team at NGI knows that most owners will want to manage their day to day operations themselves. However not everyone has the time or energy for administrative work and it’s here where they can help.

A full list of services is provided on the company website, and includes building maintenance and repairs, project management, concierge supervision, and admin.

They can also provide board and annual meetings, accounting services, risk management, inventory management, legal representation and more.

NGI states: “Here at NGI Asset Management, we are the only Tri-State area full-service management firm that offers flexibility to our clients. We currently have large clients that are in need of the complete top to bottom building management whereas we also provide our basic administrative package that allows our smaller clients to still be hands on but without the office work that ties into owning your own property.”

Full details of the services provided can be found on the URL above.