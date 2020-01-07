New Jersey vascular radiology center Pulse Vascular has launched diagnostic and noninvasive vascular procedures for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- Vineland, NJ -- New Jersey vascular radiology center Pulse Vascular has launched diagnostic and noninvasive vascular procedures for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). The center is headed by experienced vascular medicine specialist Dr. Scott Hollander.

New Jersey vascular radiology center Pulse Vascular announced the launch of a new minimally invasive procedure to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Dr. Scott Hollander, a Yale-trained peripheral vascular interventional radiologist specializes in the treatment of peripheral arterial and venous disease.

More information about Pulse Vascular and Dr. Scott Hollander is available at https://www.drscotthollander.com

The CDC describes PAD as a condition caused by the buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries, blocking the flow of blood to the upper and lower limbs. Dr. Scott Hollander has introduced minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat this condition. The CDC also identifies individuals with PAD being at higher risk of a heart attack or stroke caused by coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease.

The symptoms of PAD mimic other conditions and are usually left untreated until they begin to affect the use of a limb. Dr. Hollander performs an endovascular outpatient pin-hole procedure to prevent the progression of PAD and save limbs affected by life-threatening blood clots or sores.

Pulse Vascular offers several interventional radiology tests including the Ankle-brachial Index (ABI), Duplex Vascular Ultrasound, and Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS). These preliminary procedures help Dr. Hollander identify the location of vascular disease.

Diagnosis is followed by noninvasive angioplasty and the insertion of a stent. The NJ vascular treatment center also offers atherectomy to decrease plaque in the affected arteries.

According to a spokesperson for the Peripheral Artery Disease treatment facility in New Jersey, "We are delighted to offer treatments for PAD and a full range of interventional radiological procedures. Dr. Hollander uses minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat many vascular problems that left untreated, could significantly impact a patient's quality of life and in extreme cases, be fatal."

Pulse Vascular is a specialized vascular medicine center in Vineland, NJ serving all cities and counties across the state. The center is headed by Dr. Scott Hollander, a vascular specialist who focuses on limb salvage, dialysis access maintenance, and deep or superficial vein treatments. He received his medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology and holds a fellowship with the Vascular Interventional Radiology department of Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

For more information about noninvasive PAD treatment in New Jersey, call 631-534-7246 or visit the URL above.