(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- Vineland, NJ -- A new service expansion has been announced by Dr Hollander at Pulse Vascular. He helps patients with peripheral arterial disease, venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Dr Scott Hollander has expanded his service area to provide more patients with high quality treatments for peripheral artery disease, venous disease, and end stage renal disease. He is known for specializing in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

More information can be found at: https://drscotthollander.com

Practicing at Pulse Vascular, he is a premier doctor treating peripheral artery disease, or PAD, along with venous disease and end stage renal disease with a focus on high quality service.

Dr Hollander uses minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat conditions and diseases that could shorten the lifespan of patients.

He is also a recognized specialist and expert in image guided vascular interventions and limb salvage. Now, as part of the service expansion, he can serve all cities and counties in the New Jersey area.

Dr Hollander is a Yale trained Peripheral Vascular Interventional Radiologist who specializes in peripheral arterial and venous disease. He takes pride in helping those with leg or foot pain, leg swelling, painful varicose veins, blood clots and more.

A full list of conditions treated is provided on the Pulse Vascular website. Treatments, procedures and testing includes ankle-brachial index (ABI), duplex vascular ultrasound, atherectomy, angioplasty and stunting, and intravascular ultrasound.

Patients can also get in touch for thrombolysis or thrombectomy, vein ablation, vena cava filter, and kyphoplasty.

Anyone suffering from peripheral arterial disease is encouraged to get in touch for expert treatment. This disease is characterized by a narrowing or blockage of the arteries.

Dr Hollander can provide same-day treatments with minimally invasive procedures with just a tiny pin hole.

Pulse Vascular states: “Dr. Hollander, at the Cumberland Professional Campus, continues to impress the community as one of the most advanced vascular specialists in New Jersey. His medical foothold spans many years in multiple locations, treating peripheral artery disease, dialysis access, deep and superficial veins, and other vascular issues.”

