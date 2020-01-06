A new guide to Mahabis slippers has been launched for customers looking to buy stylish, simple and soft slippers.

(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- A new guide to Mahabis slippers has been launched for customers looking to buy stylish, simple and soft slippers. Written by Gear For Life, it helps customers to make a more informed buying decision.

The newly launched guide from Gear For Life focuses on the Mahabis Flow slippers. The design element of these slippers focuses on simplicity, and lets frills and features take a backseat.

However, it explains that there is also a modern look and feel to the product that helps them to stand out in a crowded market.

Gear For Life says that Mahabis is an e-commerce brand that has managed to take the basic, often ignored slipper and turn it into something that is visually appealing.

The Mahabis Flow slipper is designed to be soft and lightweight, with a woven upper paired with a hybrid sole. This is designed to flex with every step to ensure high levels of comfort.

Other features include an ergonomic neoprene footsole and adaptable foam footbed. Alongside this, the perforated lining helps to ensure continuous airflow.

In addition to this, the guide features the Mahabis Luxe, which has a 100% wool lining to create a more luxurious look and feel.

Gear For Life is a site designed by “every day carry” (EDC) enthusiasts for gear-lovers around the world. It showcases some of the best EDC items from around the world, helping customers to make more informed buying decisions.

They state: “We believe Life is meant to be grabbed by the horns - and that the right gear is essential for the job. So we made it our mission to uncover, uncork and review everything the gear world has to offer - from wallets to whiskey.”

In the new guide, readers can learn all about the benefits of comfortable, no-frill slippers for relaxing at home or out and about.

