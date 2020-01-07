A new guide has been launched by Dream Life Shift, covering the Dream Life Mastery online course. It was created by Dr Steve Jones to help more people take control of their life.

(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- A new guide has been launched by Dream Life Shift, covering the Dream Life Mastery online course. It was created by Dr Steve Jones to help more people take control of their life.

For more information please visit the website here: https://dreamlifeshift.com

Dream Life Mastery helps anyone to build a strong foundation for their dream life. It helps them to uncover meaning and hone in on purpose to live the life of their dreams.

By signing up for the new program, participants can learn how to create a life built on true happiness. They will also get guidance for achieving success and ongoing wealth.

Dream Life Mastery can help participants in four ways. The first way is through providing a step by step “done for you” system to help people build their dream life.

In addition to this, participants will get expert guidance from a clinical hypnotherapist. Dr Steve Jones prides himself on helping people unlock the full power of their mind.

Through the program, anyone can learn how to create an authentic sense of purpose, and set themselves up for long-term success.

A spokesperson from Dream Life Shift states: “Are you living a small life and maybe feeling reluctant to step out into the unknown? Let’s be honest it can be a bit scary starting over again and even more so if you’re doing it alone. And yet if you want more from life you have to step out of your comfort zone.”

It adds: “If you keep doing what you’re doing you’ll just keep on getting the same results. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable! Only then can you make things begin to happen and create real change in your life.”

Those wishing to find out more about the new guide and training program can visit the website at the link provided above.