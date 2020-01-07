Houston, Texas, medical clinic Ascend Ketamine launched its updated range of individualized ketamine infusion treatments for patients struggling with severe depression and bipolar disorder.

Ascend Ketamine, a medical clinic in Houston, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of ketamine infusions for the treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders. At Ascend Ketamine, the expert medical team administers ketamine treatments in a controlled environment using clinically established methods.

More information can be found at http://ascendketamine.com

There is growing evidence that ketamine is proving effective in treating bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and many more. The newly launched ketamine treatments at Ascend Ketamine aim to help patients who are struggling with depression, especially major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.

Bipolar Disorder affects about 5.7 million adult Americans every year. According to the National Institute for Mental Health, bipolar disorder is an inherited disease and more than 2/3 of people who suffer have at least one close relative suffering with the disorder or major depressive disorder.

Ketamine has been shown to be an effective intervention for severe depression and bipolar disorder, particularly for individuals who have struggled with standard therapies.

The team at Ascend Ketamine are dedicated to helping patients with treatment-resistant depression and bipolar disorder. During patient consultations, they will determine whether ketamine infusions are the appropriate course of treatment for the patient’s psychiatric symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment goals.

The experienced medical team offer compassionate care and follow up with each individual patient post-infusion to monitor their journey towards wellness.

In addition, they always collaborate with patients towards the best possible outcomes and strive to maximize the duration and quality of results through appropriate dosing, adjunct medications, and a treatment frequency that makes sense for all patients.

A satisfied patient said: “I have been dealing with Bipolar Disorder for over 25 years. I received marginal results with traditional approaches, and diligently attended appointments and tried a variety of meds, psychotherapy, and ECT that only partially improved some symptoms. Ascend Ketamine was a game changer. I am grateful for Ascends' commitment to help those suffering, and provide a solution at a safe, professional and compassionate office.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.