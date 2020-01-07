PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab has launched a nationwide expansion of its Christian PTSD & Trauma Program. Their treatment centers have been providing Christian treatment for over two decades.

This launch of the Christian PTSD & Trauma Program is helping those with PTSD Trauma discover the roots of their condition. Once found the staff help the client deal with it in a loving, caring, luxurious and beautiful environment. Once a client becomes an outpatient there is ongoing support to maintain stability and continued progress.

Through a combination of prayer, medication, and professional therapy and Bible-based counseling the center hopes to help heal many who are suffering from PTSD and trauma. Each center provides On-site staff 24/7, Open spacious common areas, Chef-prepared nutritious meals, Family-style communal dining, Comfortable home-like atmosphere, and Serene outdoor gathering spaces and more.

The facilities are state-licensed and accredited, and the professional staff is experienced and trained to administer the most sophisticated treatment available. Their clinicians are fully licensed, credentialed, trained, educated and experienced in helping to stabilize and treating those afflicted with PTSD and Trauma. They use evidence-based techniques and programming.

The techniques are personalized to each client but may include EMDR, Trauma-Focused Therapy, Neurofeedback, Bio Sound, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Mind-Body Bridging, Shame Resiliency, Psychodrama, Self-compassion & radical acceptance, and meditation & mindfulness. These therapies are performed by Christian therapists.

A recent client said, "My experience with the Christian Rehab Center has been amazing. I came in as a broken-down, scared, tore up, lost woman. Through the love and patience of the staff, I was able to grow and learn to be a member of society. The staff is so willing to listen, give advice, laugh, be serious, and everything in between. I get a call from someone at least once a month to check on me and make sure I am doing OK. They have become my safe place and my family. I have a relationship with my children again. I will forever be grateful for what they gave me."

The centers accept many insurance plans including those issued by HIPPA Online Therapy, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Health Net, Beacon Health Options, HMC HealthWorks, United Healthcare, MHN, Tricare, and others.

They are nationally certified by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Residential Drug Rehab Facilities and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They are members of The American Association of Christian Counselors, NAATP-Accredited addiction Treatment, and Addiction Treatment Advocacy Coalition.

The national launch of the Christian PTSD & Trauma Program by Christian Drug Rehab is the next step for this established Christian rehab center.

