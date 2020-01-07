New low rate currency exchange services have just been launched by CanAm Currency Exchange. They offer the lowest possible rates guaranteed.

(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- Windsor, ON -- New low rate currency exchange services have just been launched by CanAm Currency Exchange. They offer the lowest possible rates guaranteed, making it ideal for anybody that needs to exchange currency and get the best deal available.

For more information please visit the website here: https://canamcurrencyexchange.com

The newly updated currency exchange services are ideal for anybody that needs currency exchanged and wants to get the best rates easily.

Customers will find that CanAm Currency Exchange offers premium financial services alongside foreign currency exchange. As well as this, the company offers bullion product trading to people as well as businesses throughout Canada.

These services are available via phone, internet, email, mobile and various retail locations, making it quick and easy to get started.

CanAm Currency Exchange offers the best possible rates, including beating bank rates. CanAm promises to beat bank rates without fail and are in contact with banks every morning in order to ensure they are offering better rates at all times.

In addition to this, customers will find that CanAm offers full information on services including confirmation of the agreed exchange rate in writing before any funds are transferred.

CanAm can get transactions transferred to accounts on the same day, so long as it is booked before bank cut-off, and offers 100% security, being fully regulated by the Government of Canada, with trust accounts at the bank of Montreal. Not only are exchanges safe, but they are fast and easy. The first step is to create an account online which takes less than 5 minutes.

Customers can then get free quotes with no obligations. Once an account is created, the option is there to lock the quoted rate and book a trade, and the third and final step is for CanAm to convert and deposit the funds, which are transferred within 1 day, and can be on the same day if the transaction is booked before bank cut-off.

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.