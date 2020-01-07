With electric bikes becoming hot property eBikeBuzz, an Ohio electric bike connoisseur released an ebike report on how this bike makes hunting, fishing or camping in tricky terrain possible.

eBike Buzz, an electric bike aficionado group, have released their latest ebike trends report. With electric bikes becoming hot property eBike Buzz knows that this growing trend is here to stay. The report focuses on the main features and benefits of the ebike and how this innovative bike makes hunting, fishing or camping in often tricky to negotiate terrain possible.

For more information visit: http://ebikebuzz.com

Recently released to keep up with the growing popularity of ebikes, the report aptly named ‘Go Longer, Go Father: Why Quiet, Scentless, All-Terrain Backroad Electric Bikes are Expanding Hunting’, highlights how today’s ebikes are an all-season, powerful, and quiet alternative to conventional transport. The report also notes that these electric mountain bikes make access to deep woodlands for fishing, hunting and camping, as well as exploration easier as they can carry extra gear and added weight, and get camouflaged.

Able to reach distant and remote locations, the report mentions that the ebike has fat tires, shock-absorbing front suspension and has the option of dry pannier bags for the carrying of additional goods or equipment. The ebike can also equipped with a 750w to 1000w electric motor and a long-lasting 36v to 48v lithium battery.

Hunters, campers and fishing enthusiasts, and outdoor explorers who don’t want to see other people on their trips, can take their trips to another level says the report. These all-terrain electric bikes are quiet, yet fast, comfortable and powerful, and they’re environmentally friendly.

When asked about the ebike report, an eBike Buzz representative said, “We’re excited about ebikes because we know that they’re here to stay. These amazing bikes are ideal for hunters, campers and fishing enthusiasts who have limited mobility. You can go farther in a fraction of the time and climb hills with little effort. Plus, these bikes have a long-lasting battery with a long-range. Our report takes an in-depth look at electric bikes - what features and options to look for, the benefits, and how to get the best out of your ebike. You can even look at the range of ebikes and decide what suits your needs.”

To find out more about eBike Buzz an their recently released report, click on the link above. Site visitors can learn more about ebikes, and also explore a range of ebikes, and accessories.