Providing signature facials, non-surgical body-sculpting, and permanent make-up, Radiance MedSpa & Beauty Bar launched their new premises, and announced their grand opening in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada.

With the launch of Radiance MedSpa & Beauty Bar, the relationship with the client starts with a free consultation and ‘face-mapping’, to determine the client’s needs and desires when it comes to beauty.

A wide variety of treatments at reasonable prices are being offered at the medspa, with the grand opening of Radiance MedSpa in Toronto. Clients may also sign up to a mailing list and receive some products at no cost.

In store, clients can receive a 15 minute wax job, through to an hour long massage, or a non surgical body sculpting treatment, through to temporary tattoos, teeth whitening and a selection of facials. Quality Dermalogica skincare products are used and carried at Radiance MedSpa & Beauty Bar.

Facials include the Radiance Signature range of five facials: Inner Glow, Aqua Boost, Deep Detox, Anti-aging and Sensitive Skin. There are Dermalogica Signature facials which includes complementary Face Mapping® Skin Analysis, two power peel levels and PROSkin treatments. Other treatments apart from waxing and permanent make-up include lash extensions and vajacials.

Using high quality products backed by scientific research, a spokesperson from Radiance stated that “We believe facials are very important and we wanted to create an option that is affordable, yet effective. Glowing, dewy skin is our thing, and our treatments are designed to instantly optimise the skin’s tone, texture and hydration.

With the grand opening of Radiance MedSpa & Beauty Bar in downtown Toronto, a wide range of beauty treatments are now available for anyone in the area wanting to improve their skin and body appearance.

