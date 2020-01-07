Investment Info Wire has launched a new guide to Regal Assets and the benefits it can offer. It highlights the importance of diversifying a retirement portfolio with alternative assets.

In recent years, more people are turning to investing in precious metals to diversify their portfolio. With a self-directed gold Roth IRA, investors can protect and grow their IRA more reliably. Now Investment Info Wire has launched a new guide covering investing with Regal Assets.

The newly launched guide was written to help more people to safeguard their finances. Through reading the guide, people can discover how to open an alternative asset IRA and read about traditional assets vs digital assets.

Regal Assets is one of the leading investment sites in the world. They make it easy for anyone to invest in precious metals or crypto by taking the hassle out of the investment process.

One of the things that separates them from other companies in the field is their non-pushy sales approach. They have a strict focus on products that suit the individual needs of each client.

Investment Info Wire says that, by investing in precious metals, investors can hedge against student debt, bank failures, private debt, falling oil prices, and more.

The guide says underscores that there are numerous financial issues facing people across the US today.

Student debt has been on the rise for years, and could play a major role in the next credit downturn.

In addition to this, the financial system could be in peril if more big banks fail. Meanwhile, total household debt has risen to over $13 trillion.

This makes it important for people to protect their finances and their family with alternative assets.

The guide states: “Gold and other precious metals is a great way to protect your retirement portfolio when times get tough. Historically, gold and other precious metals have moved in the opposite direction of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other assets tied to the dollar. Therefore, a small percentage of your portfolio dedicated to physical bullion coins and bars can help balance your portfolio and protect it when recession hits.”

Readers can learn all about the benefits of Regal Assets and discover how to sign up to get started.

