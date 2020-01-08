Weehawken New Jersey spiritual guide Visions by Amanda has launched psychic love readings and intuitive relationship guidance services.

New Jersey-based spiritualist and psychic reader Guide my Spirit / Visions by Amanda has launched psychic love readings and spiritual guidance services. At the head of the organization is Amanda, a gifted psychic and spiritualist with many years of experience mastering the removal of negative energy, evil influences and spiritual blocks.

A world-renowned spiritual healer, Amanda has worked with people across the United States and globally to use her abilities to help those in need overcome relationship problems including separation from negative relationships, divorce, child custody issues, financial difficulties and numerous other relationship and family matters.

Amanda and her organization are strong believers in using positive energy to transform difficult, hurtful situations into productive, positive ones. In addition to love readings and relationship guidance, Amanda works with people to help them overcome drug abuse, alcohol dependency, gambling addictions, depression and other emotional conditions.

For those who want guidance in their work life, she can place focus instead on helping determine the best career path and help them to identify potential job opportunities using her intuitive life coaching approach.

The organization offers a wide range of readings including palm, tarot cards, psychic, full life readings, crystal ball, aura, past life, and love readings. Amanda taps into her professional psychic abilities to provide insight about the past, present and future for people who want to make positive, lasting changes in their lives.

The main goal of Amanda’s readings is to help people find inner peace by facing their problems with their relationships, health, family and career head on using her skilled psychic abilities and life coaching experience.

All readings performed by Amanda and Guide my Spirit are 100% private and confidential. Testimonials from past clients are available on the website and are only posted with full permission. Interested parties can find more information and schedule a professional psychic love reading and more at the link above.