(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- While it is true that the human body can’t live without inflammation, it can’t also be denied that too much of it can be hazardous to health.

Mansour Mohamadzadeh, PhD, says that in a healthy situation, inflammation serves as a good friend to our body.

Mohamadzadeh is director of the Center for Inflammation and Mucosal Immunology at the University of Florida.

"But if immune cells start to overreact, that inflammation can be totally directed against us," he adds.

Health authorities have long been warning against chronic inflammation, which can be caused by various triggering factors. This particularly includes an autoimmune disorder, virus, bacterial, sugary and fatty foods, and even stress.

There are many medical conditions chronic inflammation is associated with, and they include those affecting gut health.

According to experts, many of the immune cells of the body cluster around the intestines. In most cases, these immune cells do not take notice of the trillions of healthy bacteria that live in the gut.

However in some people, such tolerance is broken and when this happens, their immune cells start to react to the bacteria. This has been found to lead to chronic inflammation.

Chronic inflammation is associated with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It is even linked with joint pain or arthritis.

As the side effects of anti-inflammatory medications come to light, more and more scientists are looking into the strong inflammation-fighting powers of some natural remedies.

One is turmeric, which has long been popularized by its remarkable anti-inflammatory potentials.

In multiple research studies, turmeric has been found to have genoprotective, antifungal, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

All of these healing agents are found in the curcumin that turmeric contains. Curcumin is being widely used as a strong inflammation-fighting ingredient, and for preventive health purposes.

According to researchers, curcumin could fight chronic inflammation and the myriad of health problems it is associated with.

This particularly includes heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

Through its inflammation-fighting effects, curcumin has been found to work in easing aches, swelling, and pain. Researchers even discovered that curcumin could interact with various molecules involved in inflammation.

It works in mitigating the inflammatory response due to its ability to down-regulate the activity of a variety of enzymes. It has also been found to work as effectively as anti-inflammatory drugs.

