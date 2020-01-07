Loch Leven, Kinross holiday cottage The Old Schoolhouse announced the launch of its service to guests looking for a spacious, cosy and fully equipped self-catering vacation rental.

The Old Schoolhouse, a self-catering holiday accommodation near Loch Leven in Kinross, Scotland

(Newswire.net -- January 7, 2020) -- Kinross, UK -- Loch Leven, Kinross holiday cottage The Old Schoolhouse announced the launch of its service to guests looking for a spacious, cosy and fully equipped self-catering vacation rental near St.Andrews.

The Old Schoolhouse, a self-catering holiday accommodation near Loch Leven in Kinross, Scotland, announced an updated range of services for anyone interested in a holiday cottage combining traditional style with modern amenities. The cottage offers free Wi-Fi and private parking, a fully equipped kitchen and dining area, and spacious bedrooms, among other facilities.

More details can be found at https://theoldschoolhousekinross.com.

The new launch aims to provide an affordable and comfortable option for tourists who prefer self-catering to other types of accommodation.

Conveniently located near Loch Leven, the Old Schoolhouse is within walking distance of numerous local attractions, including golf courses, restaurants and coffee shops. It’s also an ideal starting point to visit Perth, Falkland, Edinburgh and St. Andrews, among others.

The Kinross holiday cottage is the result of the conversion of part of a historic local building. It features two spacious bedrooms and can accommodate up to five guests.

The owners have kept the original high ceilings of the Old Schoolhouse, making the bedrooms a cosy and comfortable choice for those looking for authentic Scottish accommodation. The livingroom is equipped with a smart TV with built-in DVD player and full compatibility with Netflix and other streaming services.

Guests can also relax in the spacious enclosed garden. Facing south to west, the garden offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the long Scottish summer nights.

The Old Schoolhouse holiday cottage is owned by Elaine and Ross Starkey, experienced hosts who have hosted holiday accommodation in Edinburgh for five years, before relocating to Kinross.

The local area provides a huge amount of things to do like Golfing, Para-gliding, hot air ballooning, Bird watching, canoeing amongst a whole lot more. Check out website for more details. https://theoldschoolhousekinross.com

A satisfied guest said: “Excellent accommodation, absolutely everything you could wish for. It’s a home away from home, in fact. The standard of accommodation was extremely high, beautifully decorated, with a lovely enclosed back garden. I would highly recommend The Old Schoolhouse.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.