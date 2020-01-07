A new integrated business management system has been launched for clients across the US. Features include a cutting edge CRM, credit card solutions, invoice management and more.

For more information please visit the website here: https://smallbusinesssoftware.org

Businesses will find that the software provides them with an integrated, all in one solution. It is specially designed for the US market only, and eliminates redundant customer data.

With the new software, all modules are integrated into one software suite. This allows business owners to run their entire company for one affordable price.

Currently the system is used by over 55,000 small businesses in the USA. Interested parties looking to streamline their business processes and improve customer relations with an affordable CRM can get in touch.

Features include a payment processing solution that allows users to take payment on their smartphone, office phone, or website.

Alongside this, businesses can benefit from an online appointment booking system, social media management and automation, integrated email, auto responders, and SMS text messaging, and integrated sales and marketing.

This takes the stress and hassle out of running an online business, and makes it easier for clients to succeed. It is especially useful for small and medium sized companies looking to grow.

The team states: “Customer relationship management tools don't come easier than our easy to use CRM. Our CRM module is quick and easy to learn, yet you can customize it to fit the unique needs of your business. Best of all, because it's an all in one office suite, once you have quickly mastered the CRM module, you pretty much know how to use the whole suite, as the CRM is the beating heart of the software.”

Using the CRM tool, businesses will be able to foster better relationships with their customers. This will lead to more repeat business, and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above.