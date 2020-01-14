Experts also recommend the use of certain natural remedies, such as L-Carnitine. It is worth mentioning that this amino acid has long been associated with wide-ranging health benefits.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Scientists have been carrying out studies to explore the possible ways to significantly reduce diabetes risk. In various researches, investigators were able to identify some complications of this condition.

A team of researchers in the University of California, Davis Health System reveals they have been able to identify a new pathway, which increases the dangerous inflammation of blood vessels in individuals with diabetes.

The research team believes that good diabetes management may actually reduce inflammation as well as the risk of cardiovascular disease.

More particularly, they found that sufferers of type 1 diabetes have raised expression and signaling of two key receptors within the innate immune system.

The findings of this research were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

According to the investigators, these receptors (TLR2 and TLR4) are part of a family of pattern-recognition receptors known as Toll-like receptors (TLRs).

It is worth noting that heightened expression of TLR2 and TLR4 in sufferers of type 1 diabetes contributes to blood vessel inflammation.

Ishwarlal Jialal, lead author, says that it is not unreasonable to speculate that TLR2 and TLR4 promote cardiovascular disease by contributing to the pro-inflammatory state in type 1 diabetes.

Jialal is director of the Laboratory for Atherosclerosis and Metabolic Research, and professor of internal medicine at UC Davis.

There are multiple studies revealing the techniques to combat diabetes, and they particularly include following a healthy diet and lifestyle. Experts also recommend the use of certain natural remedies, such as L-Carnitine.

It is worth mentioning that this amino acid has long been associated with wide-ranging health benefits. It can be found in foods like meats, dairy, and avocados.

Supplementation of this natural remedy has long been linked with benefits, such as reduction in the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Experts further suggest that it works wonders in lessening the risk of health issues common in diabetics, which usually suffer from impairment in fat metabolism. More particularly, it aids in improving lipid and glucose levels in individuals with diabetes.

A study was published in the Fundamental and Clinical Pharmacology.

In this study, L-Carnitine has been found to improve sugar and fat levels as well as inflammatory markers and glucose profiles. To top it off, it may even aid in enhancing glucose tolerance.

Today, more and more experts strongly recommend the use of this natural remedy for various medicinal purposes. It can be obtained via supplementation, such as the use of Divine Bounty L-Carnitine (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XF7K9MM).

