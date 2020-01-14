According to scientists, the omega-3s found in walnuts could offer support to overall brain health. Omega-3s can also be found in fish like tuna and cod.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, it is hard to deny that more and more people are struggling from depression. This brain disorder could turn fatal when not immediately addressed.

According to Shawn Talbott, PhD, diet plays a huge role in depression.

Talbott is a nutritional biochemist and author of Vigor: 7 Days to Unlimited Energy, Focus, and Well-Being.

There are good-mood foods to add on one’s diet, and one is turkey. It is important to remember that a majority of the lean sources of protein are useful in beating depression. Turkey has remarkable benefits as it has relatively higher contents of a chemical called tryptophan.

Robin H-C, a life coach, behaviorist, and author of Thinking Your Way to Happy!, says this chemical stimulates serotonin production, which is a natural feel-good chemical your body produces.

Aside from turkey, it may be helpful to consume walnuts. These nuts are considered to be great sources of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats as well as protein.

According to scientists, the omega-3s found in walnuts could offer support to overall brain health. Omega-3s can also be found in fish like tuna and cod.

What not many people understand is that some natural remedies like rhodiola may be beneficial against depression.

According to experts, it could work wonders in influencing certain brain chemicals involved in the development of depression.

In some studies, rhodiola worked in slowing the enzymatic breakdown of neurotransmitters like serotonin. Researchers say it has been found to be helpful due to its ability to inhibit the monoamine oxidase.

It has been found that rhodiola has a bioactive phytochemical called risiridin, which could inhibit MAO-B by more than 80 percent. This actually explains why it is able to produce some antidepressive and cognitive effects.

It is worth mentioning that boosting the concentration of essential brain neurotransmitters allow better communication between neurons. Rhodiola possesses rosavin and salidroside, which could enhance passage of serotonin precursors through the blood-brain barrier.

Scientists also found they aid in the preservation of serotonin and increase its levels by up to 30 percent. They suggest it may be beneficial for individuals with mild to moderate depression.

It is worth mentioning that aside from its depression-fighting abilities, rhodiola may also offer a range of health benefits.

This is why the use of supplements like Divine Bounty Rhodiola Rosea have long been highly recommended. This formula is crafted carefully to deliver the natural ingredient’s healing benefits.

