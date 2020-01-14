Scientists have been recommending some steps to enhance longevity, and these include the use of nutrients like vitamin K2.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health Authorities reveal that the American population is expected to live 78.6 years. It is important to remember that this means there is a statistically significant decline of 0.1 year.

This is according to a report on 2016 data published Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics. It is also worth mentioning that women are expected to live longer than men by full five years.

Still in the United States, the 10 leading cause of death remains the same and they account for 74,1 percent of overall mortality rate.

Multiple research studies suggest that some foods could work wonders in enhancing lifespan. This is due to the fact that they have healing agents found to potentially ward off a range of diseases and disorders.

Researchers strongly recommend increased intake of cruciferous vegetables, which can be chopped, juiced, shredded, or blended.

It is worth realizing that these foods have strong cancer-fighting agents and this is significantly helpful considering that cancer is one of the deadliest diseases highly prevalent today. Some of the most recommended cruciferous vegetables are broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, or cabbage.

Scientists have been recommending some steps to enhance longevity, and these include the use of nutrients like vitamin K2.

According to studies, this nutrient affects the body’s 16 Gla-proteins and this is why researchers have long been recommending its association with reduced mortality from all causes.

A most recent study has shown that highest intake of vitamin K2 led in a death risk reduction by 36 percent from all causes than those with the lowest. It is thought to have the ability to fight some of the most chronic and deadliest diseases.These include diabetes, atherosclerosis, osteoporosis, and cancer.

Health authorities warn against vitamin K deficiency and not having enough to activate the Gla-proteins, which are necessary in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis.

Vitamin K2 supplementation has further been found beneficial in significantly increasing the amount of activated Gla-proteins in tissues—without over-activating the clotting proteins.

More studies are still underway to explore more of the lifespan-promoting benefits of this natural ingredient. However, it is worth noting that its use is highly recommended.

