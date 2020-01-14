When it comes to selecting the right formula, it is best to consider the use of Purest Vantage B Vitamin Complex.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people are struggling from conditions like heart disease. This medical issue has been claiming lives and this is why experts strongly suggest taking some preventive steps against it.

Recent studies were carried out involving almost 70,000 women for 20 years. It has been found that those who followed healthy habits eliminated their heart attack risk by 92 percent. The likelihood of risk factors like of hypertension also decreased by 66 percent.

Researchers reveal that these habits are not smoking and having a normal body mass index, which means maintaining a healthy weight. It is similarly important to engage in physical activities and reduce intake of alcoholic beverages on a daily basis.

Maintaining all of these habits could be extremely beneficial for the heart. It is similarly important to have a healthy diet, and this means consuming more whole grains, omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables.

Andrea Chomistek, study leader, says that even women who reported only one or two healthy behaviors had a lower risk of heart disease than those who did zero.

It is important to be warned that the overall mortality rate due to heart disease in the U.S. has skyrocketed in women ages 35 to 44.

Some nutrients may be potentially useful for heart health and protection. One is vitamin B6, which many researchers are studying due to its remarkable healing benefits.

Human research has shown that B6 does have some beneficial effects for heart disease prevention.

A randomized controlled trial was carried out and it involved 158 healthy adults. It is worth mentioning that these subjects had siblings with heart disease.

After two years, was found that intake of B6 and folic acid was able to decrease levels of homocysteine. It was even found that the subjects had less abnormal heart tests while exercising.

