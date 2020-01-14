Doral, FL functional training gym F45 Training Doral has launched weight loss and fitness group training programs in the city and the surrounding areas of Greater Miami.

Doral, FL functional training gym F45 Training Doral announced the launch of fitness classes and team workout sessions. The exercise studio offers high-intensity group training weight loss workouts and nutrition programs.

Traditional gym programs emphasize the use of split routine workouts to maximize hypertrophy—muscle building. However, multiple studies published by the National Institutes of Health indicate that muscle protein synthesis for total body workouts is greater than split routines. F45 Training Doral offers high-intensity full-body fitness courses that combine circuit training with high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

The Doral functional fitness boutique recommends exercise regimens that combine cardio, resistance training, and hybrid exercise classes. These 45-minute workout classes are designed to help new and experienced fitness enthusiasts achieve peak performance and strengthen all muscle groups through a multidisciplinary approach.

Boot camp weight loss training at F45 Training Doral is backed by individualized nutrition programs. Participants enjoy the motivation of working out with a group that shares fitness goals and pushes each other to achieve peak performance.

F45 Training sessions are preceded by demo time with experienced fitness instructors and a full warm-up routine to prevent injuries. F45 Training Doral replaces the isolation of the traditional gym environment with a fun and powerfully motivating team training environment where participants receive support from instructors and team members.

According to a spokesperson for the full-body workout boot camp studio in Medley, FL, "At F45 Training Doral, our philosophy is built on innovation, motivation, and results. Unlike traditional gyms, we foster a group training environment that combines motivation and accountability where goals are met and exceeded—the core of the F45 experience."

F45 Training is a functional training fitness studio based in Doral, FL, a principal city in the Greater Miami area. The weight loss fitness studio serves customers in Medley, Hialeah Gardens, Fountainebleau, Virginia Gardens, Miami Spring, Sweetwater, And Tamiami. F45 Training Doral offers a free trial of its high-impact weight loss program.

