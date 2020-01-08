CloudZen Partners has launched DaaS service. This service is saving companies up to 60% over other latest cloud management systems. DaaS stands for desktop as a service.

The information and communication technology (ICT) industry has made great strides in the last several decades. Desktop as a service (DaaS) is a type of service offered by professionals acting as a third party through the cloud.

For more information see https://www.cloudzenpartners.com/solutions/desktop-daas-vdi

The launch of Daas by CloudZen offers business access to virtual workplaces no matter where they are or what device they are using. In the world of cloud computing, there were several stages of development including software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IasS). Desktop as a service (DaaS) is the latest development in this evolution.

CloudZen lists the benefits of Daas over VDI and all other information management systems. The benefits of using DaaS include less upfront capital, reduced costs staying up with technology, and more flexibility.

Further features of a DaaS system by CloudZen Partners come in the area of growth and management. Scalability and budgeting are all available incrementally which allows businesses to grow according to their business plan.

This removes the pressure of enormous amounts of debt invested in equipment that is becoming obsolete the day it is installed. A DaaS system provides better reliability to business and therefore less interruption in work. The IT team at a business is free to work on more issues than managing the information on the cloud.

CloudZen has a comprehensive portfolio of Information Technology and Telecom solutions providers spanning all technologies critical to today’s Information Technology organizations, including; Global and Domestic Datacenters, Outsourced IT, WAN and Connectivity, Cloud and Hyperscale, SD-WAN and MPLS, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Security.

With CloudZen Partners running the cloud for a business they’re in charge of and responsible for maintaining, managing, upgrading, and repairing anything that goes wrong. CloudZen provides several case studies on their site. Studying these case studies will demonstrate how the company thinks, reacts, and works with its clients.

The launch of DaaS service by this rapidly growing company now complements it's many other IT services. For any company interested in a 30 or 60-minute interview please see the simple form on the URL above or call (866) 799-2739. Request an RFP, RFI, or RFQ.