(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Experienced corporate recruiter Gregory Austin released an updated version of his popular Stellar Resume Writing, a complete guide on how to write compelling resumes for any job opening.

Gregory Austin, a corporate recruiter and recruiting manager, released a new version of his Stellar Resume Writing, a book on how to write professional resumes to maximize one’s chances of being invited to an interview. By focusing on adapting the resume to the requirements of the job and using proven strategies to create compelling resumes, the book is an ideal resource for candidates in any industry.

The newly released book has been designed as a practical tool to help those looking for a new job increase their chances of landing an interview. Studies show that, on average, a corporate job offer attracts approximately 250 resumes, with only 5 or 6 of the candidates being called for an interview. The quality of the resume is thus a crucial factor influencing a candidate’s chances of success.

Gregory Austin uses his extensive experience as a corporate recruiter and recruiting manager to provide a step-by-step guide on how to write an efficient resume that stands out from the competition.

The book covers all the essential aspects of resume writing, including proper formatting, highlighting one’s skills according to the job offer, avoiding the most common mistakes, and many more.

To help candidates maximize their success chances, the book also includes a variety of examples of good and bad writing techniques.

Finally, the newly released book provides practical information on using LinkedIn and job boards to find job openings, as well as writing effective cover letters.

For a limited time, those who purchase Gregory’s book will also receive his unique resume template in Microsoft Word and will have their resumes and accomplishments posted on Gregory’s large LinkedIn network.

Stellar Resume Writing has attracted massive positive feedback, having helped many candidates land an interview for their dream job.

“This book is great for those that are trying to build their resume and get hired by the right company”, said a reader. “I basically built a brand new resume right after I read this book and I got an internship offer from the company I have been wanting to work for.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.