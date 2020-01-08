Michele Renaud Psychologist and Hypnotherapist launched her updated range of psychotherapy solutions for people in Oakville, Ontario.

Michele Renaud Psychologist & Hypnotherapist announced the launch of an updated range of psychotherapy sessions for people in Oakville, Ontario, who are struggling with depression. Michele is a registered bilingual psychologist with over 25 years of experience in psychotherapy.

More information can be found at http://www.michelerenaud.com

Psychotherapy has an excellent track record of helping people with depressive disorder. Michele understands that people can suffer from depression for a variety of reasons and her newly launched psychotherapy sessions aim to guide people on their road to recovery.

Michele Renaud focuses on providing her clients with the information and guidance they need to make decisions on which type of therapy would best suit them. She is able to provide professional counselling services for a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, stress, depression, sleep disorders, and low self esteem.

Regardless of which issue they are addressing, the main goal at Michele Renaud Psychologist & Hypnotherapist is helping clients recognize negative feelings and behaviours and replace them with positive ones. During their psychotherapy sessions, clients will be able to gain insight into and control over the thinking processes that lead to depressed moods or other challenges.

Michele Renaud has over 25 years of experience in private and public practice. Recently, she has been actively working with agencies such as the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA-Waterloo Wellington) and for “Caring for my COPD program” at the North Hamilton Community Health Centre and at the Community Health Center in Welland.

Currently, Michele is also providing psychotherapy through telemedicine and offering workshops on depression, anxiety, stress and mindfulness practices.

According to the official website of Michele Renaud Psychologist & Hypnotherapist, "Michele has a unique gift in the way she relates soul, mind, and body in her therapeutic style by combining traditional psychology, hypnotherapy and energy psychology. With a unique and integrative approach, Michele can help you experience more joy, balance, satisfaction and happiness."

