(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Bronx, NY -- A new Uber, Lyft and ride sharing attorney service has been launched by Richard M Kenny. His law firm has a reputation for high quality service.

A new ride share attorney service has been launched for New York clients using Uber and Lyft. With The Law Office of Richard M Kenny, they can can get expert legal and attorney services to ensure they get the best result in their case.

More information can be found at: http://bit.ly/UberLyftNYCAttorney

The newly launched service was created to help protect more residents and visitors around New York. Whenever an incident or accident occurs during a ride share, people can get in touch with The Law Office of Richard M Kenny.

He is an NYC personal injury attorney with a focus on getting clients the best representation for their case. It’s for this reason that he has over 100 5-star reviews on Google.

One of the things that separates the NYC law firm from others in the area is that they keep their case load small. This helps them top provide better focus and attention for their clients.

For clients who need to get somewhere fast, Uber and Lyft can be a good option. Despite how easy it is to book and travel with Uber, Lyft or other ride sharing options, ultimately it’s still driving in a car.

That means there can be hazards, and an accident can occur. However, most people don’t think about what happens if they get into an accident while traveling this way.

But now anyone going through an incident or accident on the road can get in touch with The Law Office of Richard M Kenny.

The firm states: “Having represented over 1,000 clients throughout every borough in New York City, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, our accident lawyers have earned a respected presence as some of the top-rated personal injury lawyers in New York City.”

Full details of the new service can be found on the URL above. Additional details can be found at: https://rmkinjurylaw.com