(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) -- Sheffield, UK -- A newly expanded office cleaning service has been launched by commercial cleaners in Sheffield. The team at RGS Cleaning pride themselves on high quality service and reliability.

RGS Cleaning Ltd, the Sheffield based commercial cleaning specialists, have expanded their business to now offer office cleaning in Sheffield and the surrounding areas. They are known for their high quality service, and the expanded service helps more clients to benefit from their options.

More information can be found at: https://rgscleaningltd.co.uk

RGS Services has over 30 years of experience in the cleaning business. They are a family owned business that are known for always putting the customers first. Clients around Sheffield, Leeds, Barnsley, Doncaster, Nottingham and the surrounding areas can get in touch thanks to the service expansion.

The team can provide specialist jobs like carpet cleaning and power washing. Every job is undertaken by skilled specialists who are highly trained in their area.

There are a number of benefits for clients looking to get in touch with a commercial cleaning company like RGS Cleaning. A fresh, clean workspace can lead to a better working environment and increased productivity.

Employee health is of utmost importance, and working with RGS Cleaning is a reliable way of protecting the workplace.

Along with the newly expanded office cleaning solutions, they provide industrial cleaning, medical practice cleaning, school cleaning and cleaning services for department stores.

The office cleaning services provided by RGS Cleaning can be fully tailored to suit the needs of clients. The team works hard to cover all its client needs and ensure a job well done.

They state: “Our Sheffield cleaning company provides competitive prices our experience, professionalism and service. We will always strive to offer a better service than other companies in Sheffield and provide our clients with the highest level of satisfaction possible.”

A recent customer said: “Since you took over the cleaning of the above premises in July 2012 I wish to commend you on the high level of service provided. Staff, Service Users and visitors to the centre have commented on how much cleaner and fresher the centre is.”

