Multiple studies involving mice have shown that curcumin was able to enhance the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Over decades, researchers have been investigating into depression and how it can be effectively prevented. While there are already medications prescribed by doctors for this brain-health issue, it is always best to take the measures helpful in warding off the condition.

According to researchers, individuals who suffer from depressive symptoms for more than two weeks can be diagnosed with the condition.

There are behavioral and physical manifestations of this potentially-deadly condition. It includes feelings of guilt, frustration, unhappiness, irritability, indecisiveness, misery, sadness, disappointment, and negative thoughts.

These are feelings that people experience once in a while and can be caused by various triggers. However, if they are constant or persistent they could also mean that the person is already depressed and needs immediate medical help.

According to psychiatrists, it is also important to be wary about symptoms like loss of appetite and desire to do activities previously enjoyed. There are also individuals with depression who turn to the use of alcohol and sedatives, and even withdraw from friends and family.

The physical symptoms, in addition to appetite loss, are headaches, sleep problems, muscle pains, and significant weight gain or weight loss. One may also be exhausted all the time and is suffering from a churning gut.

Alleviating and potentially warding off depression could be done with the help of natural ingredients like curcumin.

In multiple studies, this phytochemical that can be found in turmeric has been found to work wonders in protecting and improving brain health. More particularly, it could aid in boosting mood.

According to researchers, it also worked in inhibiting the monoamine oxidase (MAO) enzymes. This therapeutic activity produced by curcumin is actually a common mechanism of prescription antidepressants.

Curcumin has long been popularized by the multiple, strong healing agents it contains. This particularly includes genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

A 2014 study was published in the Phytotherapy Research journal.

In this research, there were 60 volunteers with major depressive disorder. It has been found that curcumin was as effective as the prescription pill in managing the symptoms of the condition.

Curcumin has further been found to produce some positive effects on the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels.

It is worth mentioning the protein called BDNF supports existing neurons as well as encourages new neurons and synapses to form. This is vital for memory, learning, and higher thinking.

