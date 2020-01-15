Research has further suggested that individuals with reduced magnesium intake are more susceptible to diabetes.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) Orlando, FL -- When it comes to managing diabetes, it is not enough to take medications. It is also necessary to make some dietary and lifestyle changes, and eliminating even the habits generally perceived to be good.

According to experts, it is always wise to refrain from buying foods labeled as “sugar-free.” While they appear to be diabetes friendly, they actually have sugar substitutes that contain carbs. This means they can actually cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

It is recommended to not swap meals for meal replacement bars. It is important to understand that quite a number of meal replacement bars are specifically made for athletes, which means they are often high in calories. They may also contain other ingredients like sugar alcohols.

When it comes to drinking juice, it is wise to understand that natural doesn’t always mean it is healthy. According to experts, one cup of apple juice contains 25 grams of sugar and just 0.5 grams of fiber.

There are many other habits individuals with diabetes should avoid. It is important to remember that avoiding them can significantly help sufferers manage their condition.

There are minerals like magnesium found to exert different mechanisms in fighting diabetes. This macromineral plays hundreds of roles in the processes and functions of the body.

Scientists have long warned that about 48 percent of individuals with diabetes tend to have reduced levels of magnesium in their blood. This can lead to impairment in the ability of insulin to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Research has further suggested that individuals with reduced magnesium intake are more susceptible to diabetes.

In a study involving over 4,000 individuals and that lasted for 20 years, it has been found those with the highest magnesium intake were less likely to suffer from diabetes by 47 percent.

In a separate study, diabetics who consume high doses of magnesium every day experienced significant improvements to their levels of blood sugar and Hemoglobin A1c compared to a control group.

Magnesium’s ability to fight insulin resistance is one of the things that makes it an excellent remedy against diabetes. Studies have found that magnesium supplementation reduces insulin resistance and even blood sugar levels.

