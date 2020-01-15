Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal could be an excellent choice for individuals who are looking for gas-relief in a natural way.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Releasing gas is one of the most normal things humans can do. While it happens naturally, it is worth noting that certain foods are considered to be huge offenders.

There are many interesting facts about farting and one is that humans actually release 9.41 million gallons of farts into the atmosphere on a daily basis.

Some of the healthiest foods recommended by experts are beans and legumes. However, it is important to realize that they may not be the best options for individuals who want to reduce their odds of releasing smelly and excessive gas.

According to researchers, beans and some legumes like lentils and peas contain increased amounts of rafffinose, which is a complex sugar that the human body often has trouble breaking down. It is also important to note that beans contain high amounts of fiber, which high intake of increases gassiness.

However, it is worth noting that not all legumes have the same flatulence impacts. In a 2011 study, it’s found that individuals who consumed baked beans and pinto beans experienced more gassiness than those who ate black-eye peas.

There are many other culprits of excessive gas to watch out for.

Some experts recommend the use of natural remedies like activated charcoal. It is worth realizing that this ingredient is highly porous, and it contains millions and millions of tiny pores that increase its ability to adsorb impurities, toxins, and excess gas.

This gas-fighting remedy is usually made of bamboo, wood, or even coconut shells. It can be obtained through the use of formulas like Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal, which is widely resorted to be many consumers today.

This formula could be highly beneficial to individuals who are unable to avoid consumption of gas-producing food and beverages.

It is worth mentioning that this supplement is carefully crafted through a unique and safe manufacturing process. It is made in an FDA-inspected facility in the U.S. and is guaranteed to be potent, premium-quality organic activated charcoal.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal offers a high potency of 600 mg per capsule, which makes it better than other brands.

In addition to being of high quality, it is also pure and free from artificial colorants, titanium dioxide, PCBs, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, sodium benzoate, lead, and mercury.

This formula is even equipped with a customer satisfaction guarantee, which makes every purchase absolutely risk-free (https://amazon.com/Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules-Whitening/dp/B071NZ5G56).

