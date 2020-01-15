When it comes to reducing joint pain, experts strongly recommend the use of digestive enzymes like bromelain.

Health authorities have long been warning against this condition as it is painful, highly prevalent, and undeniably incurable. It causes permanent disability and is ranked as the third cause of temporary workplace incapacity.

Osteoarthritis has further been found to produce average costs of 4,738 million euros per year. This degenerative joint disease is known by its undesirable effects on the cartilage as well as the bone and soft tissue of the joint.

It usually affects the hips, hands, and knees but can also occur in the feet and spine. It produces progressive symptoms like pain and stiffness.

Since there is no known cure yet for the condition, doctors often prescribe the use of pain relieving medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). This type of medication works in offering pain relief temporarily.

However, its pain-relieving benefits are time limited and this means that arthritis sufferers need to take more medication to get relief.

The big disadvantage of using this pharmaceutical drug is that it also produces some side effects. The good news is that there are alternatives to these pain relieving drugs.

A research trial was published in the Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine journal.

In this study, the investigators assessed 42 osteoarthritis sufferers with degenerative spine or painful joint conditions. The treatment was two 650 mg capsules of bromelain administered two to three times every day on an empty stomach.

It was found that the bromelain treatment led to up to 60 percent reduction in acute pain and over 50 percent in those with chronic disorders.

This has led researchers to suggest that bromelain has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects and could be a useful remedy for osteoarthritis.

