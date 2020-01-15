Choosing the right formula is a great way to experience the UTI-fighting benefits of this sugar. This means opting for one that is highly potent and pure as well as of high quality.

According to experts, antibiotics today are overprescribed and overused to such an extent that they are no longer serving their purpose. In cases of UTIs, antibiotics work in killing the E.coli bacteria that cause the infection.

However, it is important to remember that this medication also ends up killing the good bacteria inside the body. This means that it deprives the system of the beneficial bacteria it needs to properly function.

Health authorities have also been strongly warning against antibiotic resistance, which is considered to be a serious global health issue.

Dr Adrian Brink, a clinical microbiologist, talks about the dangers of overusing antibiotics, and what can be done to fight it.

By 2050, antibiotic resistance is projected to kill about 10 million people.

Doctors have long been stressing the importance of using some preventive tricks against UTIs. It is important to note that the need to use antibiotics can be eliminated once measures are taken to prevent the onset of the infection.

Studies have been revealing the UTI-fighting effects of natural remedies like D-mannose. According to various research studies, this therapeutic sugar is effective in preventing the onset or recurrence of the infection.

In a clinical trial of over 300 women with recurrent UTIs, intake of 2 grams of D-mannose for 6 months reduced UTI recurrence as effectively as an antibiotic medication.

It is worth realizing that this natural remedy has also demonstrated its ability to reduce UTI recurrence among 43 women with mild bladder inflammation. It was administered 3g/day for 3 days followed by 1.5 g/day for 10 days.

By using this therapeutic sugar, consumers would be able to increase their protection against this infection. It is also important to learn that D-mannose could also work wonders in delivering various healing effects.

Choosing the right formula is a great way to experience the UTI-fighting benefits of this sugar. This means opting for one that is highly potent and pure as well as of high quality.

One of the best choices in the market is Purest Vantage D-mannose, which is equipped with 600 mg per capsule. It is carefully crafted in an FDA-inspected facility through a unique and safe process, and it doesn't contain nasty, harmful ingredients.

Every bottle of this supplement provides 120 Veggie capsules that also contain added ingredients like dandelion and cranberry extracts

