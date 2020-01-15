Studies reveal ashwagandha treatment was able to decrease bone damage due to its ability to decrease levels of inflammation and cortisol.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Dieticians and researchers have been stressing the importance of following a healthy diet, which has long been reputed to promote overall health.

When it comes to bone health, multiple research studies have also shown that a healthy diet could be highly protective.

Scientists have long been revealing the significance of choosing the right foods to ward off diseases. There are many foods with bone-health-enhancing properties highly recommended by experts.

Experts say that the most vital nutrients for healthy and strengthened bones are calcium and vitamin D. It is worth noting that calcium is what gives the bones their strength and density. Vitamin D, on the other hand, is the key to allowing calcium to get into bone cells. It is strongly recommended to consume foods loaded with these nutrients.

In some studies, it has been found that individuals who are able to get adequate amounts of these nutrients cut their risk of broken bones by up to 35 percent to 50 percent.

There are many highly recommended foods that contain these bone-health enhancing nutrients. It is vital to consume these foods as they are also found to produce a range of health benefits.

Some herbs like ashwagandha have also been found to work wonders in preventing bone loss and osteoporosis. This Ayurvedic herb has long been reputed to offer a range of therapeutic effects.

Studies reveal ashwagandha treatment was able to decrease bone damage due to its ability to decrease levels of inflammation and cortisol. It is worth mentioning that stress triggers the production of cortisol, which can have damaging effects on the bones.

It is similarly worth realizing that this natural remedy also aids in enhancing bone resorption and decreasing the rate of new bone formation.

Scientists found that the use of ashwagandha decreased cortisol levels by 28 percent in 60 days. This led them to suggest that this herb could break the vicious cycle of stress and inflammation.

There are many other mechanisms ashwagandha has been found to work in enhancing and protecting the bones. It can even enhance bone mineral density due to its ability to form new bones. It could also help inhibit the breakdown of bone tissues.

Ashwagandha is a widely-studied herb due to its powerful disease-fighting effects. Today, more and more experts are recommending its use for a range of medicinal purposes.

Supplements like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha continue to gain popularity in the global market due to its high potency. It is receiving more and more positive reviews due to its high potency. What makes it even more beneficial than other brands is that it is equipped with black pepper.

According to experts, black pepper is beneficial as it increases the body’s ability to absorb ashwagandha (http://amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

About NutraHerbals NutraHerbals was established in the year 2016 as one of the leading suppliers in the market. It caters to the various Herbal Ayurvedic products as per needs of the clients. In the world which is being taking over by chemical products which harm the skin, body, and health in general, our products are made using the most natural products available. Our company aims at endorsing the Go Green concept and also caters to the medicinal, nutritional, and healthcare product needs of a vast majority of clients across the globe.