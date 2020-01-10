Construction and landscape design services company, Spinieo Inc announced the launch of their newly updated residential services in Montgomery, PA and surrounding areas.

A leading Construction & Landscape Design services company in Montgomery, PA has launched a newly updated range of services for local clients. With over 30 years of proven expertise, the award-winning Spinieo Inc help clients by creating masterpieces one project at a time.

More information can be found at: https://spinieo.com

The company’s commercial sector offers full-service solutions from excavation through drainage construction and hardscaping. Budget, schedules and customer satisfaction are priorities on all of Spinieo’s projects.

Spinieo’s residential services include landscaping, hardscaping, masonry, asphalt and construction needs such as exterior building restoration and drainage. Spinieo states that exceeding their customer’s every expectation through superior workmanship and unparalleled service is their goal.

Spinieo’s website showcases some of the residential services that the company is renowned for, including patio and backyard designs, and decorative brick and stonework.

Their patio and backyard designs offer the perfect combination of expert masonry, hardscaping and landscaping utilizing pavers, flagstones, bluestone, or travertine styles of patios. Spinieo also offers patio repair and rejuvenation services to Montgomery, PA, Bucks County and surrounding areas.

Spinieo’s masonry expertise is demonstrated in their many brick and stone design projects. Expertly delivered, high-end masonry work includes the complete delivery and installation of custom styles of decorative stone, brick and concrete projects.

All of Spinieo’s projects are completed with integrity, quality and value in mind for their Bucks County, Montgomery County, and southeastern PA customers. Their skilled masons can also offer repair work and waterproofing services.

Spinieo guarantees a “reliable, detail-oriented and customer service-focused commercial construction company”, and that their business is conducted with the goal of building long-term customer relationships.

