A new guide to protecting a retirement portfolio has been launched by Investment Info Wire. It comes after new research shows a crash could happen by 2021.

(Newswire.net -- January 15, 2020) -- A new guide to protecting a retirement portfolio has been launched by Investment Info Wire. It comes after new research shows a crash could happen by 2021.

A new retirement fund guide has been launched by Investment Info Wire, covering the benefits of using Regal Assets. They are one of the leading investment companies in the world, and members can buy precious metals and more.

More information can be found at: https://investmentinfowire.com/regalassets

The newly launched guide was written to help more people prepare themselves for a future market crash. New research has shown that there could be a financial crash as soon as this year.

With experts not wanting to get caught out again like they did in 2008, there is fear about a financial downturn that could happen at any moment. With this in mind, Investment Info Wire has urged people to consider portfolio diversification.

Data shows that more than 70% of economists think that a US recession will strike by the end of 2021.

There are a number of factors in play, and debt has never been higher across the country. Student debt has been on a steep rise for years, with unaffordable loans being paid to people who can’t pay them back.

In addition to this, household debt is on the rise, and the US national debt has risen above $1 trillion. This means that, if a crash does happen, it could be even worse than in 2008.

To coincide with this research, Investment Info Wire has launched a new guide to portfolio diversification. It was written to help more people protect themselves from a market crash.

One of the most effective ways of hedging against a market crash is through precious metals and cryptocurrency.

The team at Investment Info Wire explains that gold and other precious metals are a reliable way of protecting a retirement portfolio when times get rough.

This is because, historically, gold and other precious metals have moved in the opposite direction of stocks. The guide also covers the benefits of a Roth IRA.

It states: “The benefit of a Roth IRA is that the funds that go into it have already had the taxes paid on them, as there is no deduction allowed by the IRS. This is huge for any asset, especially one that outpaces returns on traditional investments.”

Interested parties looking to hedge against a market crash can get everything they need through Regal Assets.

Full details can be found on the URL above.