A new custom marine corps challenge coin series has been launched by Coins For Anything, the largest veteran owned challenge coins company in the US. Customers can get in touch to design their own custom coin and commemorate their time in the armed forces.

More information can be found at: https://coinsforanything.com/military-challenge-coins/marine-corps

The site explains that Coins For Anything takes pride in providing high quality custom coin design for marines.

With special 3D relief designs and thicker coins, the company can provide a premium design when incorporating imagery into the coin itself.

Coins For Anything has designed coins for marine corps based, units, ranks, equipment, aircraft, awards, metals and badges, fallen marines and more.

The tradition of carrying a challenge coin dates back to World War I. Service members today possess challenge coins or medallions showcasing their organization’s insignia. They are often presented by officers for a well-completed job or task.

Every coin has its own meaning, whether it relates to a mission of the past, or a memory to cherish.

Now, with Coins for Anything, customers can design their own coin with ease. This makes for an ideal gift for military friends and family, or as a personal purchase.

It’s easy for anyone to get started with an order. They just have to fill out the form provided and get a custom coin quote sent to them. Orders include free artwork and design, free color matching, and a 100% quality guarantee.

In addition to the coins themselves, customers can buy cases and displays, limited edition designs, and more. For customers who are unsure about what coins their gift recipient has, they can even order a gift cart.

The team states: “Our custom Marine Corps Challenge Coins recognize the honor of serving in the U.S. Marines and pay respect the courageous Marines of today and past generations who make our freedom possible.”

Full details of the new custom coin orders can be found on the URL above.