White Star Outdoors, an outdoor adventure gear online marketplace has launched tents and sleeping bags in its ultralight product range.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) -- White Star Outdoors, an outdoor adventure gear online marketplace has launched tents and sleeping bags in its ultralight product range. These products are available as single or bulk orders for worldwide shipping.

White Star Outdoors, an outdoor adventure gear online marketplace announced the launch of ultralight sleeping bags for hiking and camping. The store features outdoor ultralight camping tents, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, and other camping outdoor essentials.

More information about White Star Outdoors is available at https://whitestaroutdoors.com

White Star Outdoors introduces the ultralight compression sleeping bag as a compact carry-along for light camping or in-vehicle use. Made from polyester soft cotton fabric, the sleeping bag weighs 680 grams, is fully breathable and suitable for a temperature range of 9°C to 15°C. The ultralight sleeping bag for hiking and camping has double-sided zippers and can be unfolded for use as an outdoor blanket.

The outdoor camping store also features an outdoor ultralight camping tent made from 15-denier nylon fabric with a 20-denier base. The inner tent is made of high-density mesh and weighs less than 850 grams. The two-person tent is designed for spring, summer, and autumn use and is available in five colours.

The White Star Outdoors ultralight product line features polar fleece sleeping bags, sleeping mats, camping inflatable sofas, and sleeping bag liners. The store's adventure blog features camping tips for beginners and advanced hiking tips for seasoned outdoor adventurers.

According to a spokesperson for the master camping list online store, "We are delighted to launch new products in our ultralight series of sleeping bags and tents. We aim to ensure you have the best outdoor adventure equipment you need for a leisurely hike or extreme outdoor adventures in the wild."

White Star Outdoors is an online store for camping, hiking, and outdoor activities products. The store has tools, accessories, emergency kits, and other outdoor gear for sustained long-term use. The store accepts single purchases and bulk orders through its secure online gateway for worldwide shipping.

For more information about outdoor adventure gear online, visit the URL above.