Majewski Plumbing and Heating, a plumbing company based in Cape May County, announced the launch of a new smart mobile technology for leak prevention and detection, called Flo by Moen. This automated mobile app enables users to monitor the flow of water and alerts them via a ping notification to their mobile phone if it detects any anomalies in water usage.

More information is available at https://www.majewskiplumbing.com/flo-by-moen

Majewski Plumbing specializes in every form and field of the plumbing industry, including plumbing construction, repair, and renovation. Their new leak detection and monitoring device is designed to allow homeowners to have easy control of their home water usage via the use of a smartphone device.

The owner of Majewski Plumbing and Heating, Frank Majewski shared: "The use of Flo by Moen is a smart choice: this innovative device regulates leak prevention and detection by systematically using AI to study water usage in homes. The AI sensors enable you to prevent any anomalies in water usage by sending an alert to your phone."

Majewski Plumbing experts explained that the Flo by Moen system could automatically shut off the water in homes where leaks have been detected and in which there has been no response to an alert by the homeowners.

A study conducted in 2018 revealed that Flo by Moen has helped save more than two million gallons of water, which would have been lost through leakages.

Flo by Moen monitors water pressure, temperature and runs regular checks on the water flow. The device features a computerized water valve that enables the monitoring and detection of water leaks and any prevention of any impending pipe bursts. This advanced technology offers unprecedented water conservation solutions to all clients of Majewski Plumbing and Heating.

Majewski Plumbing and Heating is a reputed company that offers top-quality plumbing services to New Jersey clients.

The Majewski Plumbing company is located at 14 East Miami Avenue Villas, New Jersey 08251.

Interested parties can learn more about the leak detection and prevention device Flo by Moen and the expert plumbing services by Majewski by visiting https://www.majewskiplumbing.com or calling 609 374 6001.