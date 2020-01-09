The showroom of Louisville’s number one choice for custom RTA kitchen and bathroom cabinets, now features a large selection of kitchen RTA cabinets.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) -- Louisville, KT -- The showroom of Louisville’s number one choice for custom RTA kitchen and bathroom cabinets, now features a large selection of kitchen RTA cabinets designed to help customers build the kitchen of their dreams.The company offers assembly services for the in-stock RTA kitchen cabinets.

Louisville Cabinets and Countertops, a premier provider of RTA (ready to assemble) kitchen cabinets and countertops in Louisville, KY, launched new RTA cabinet designs. More than 50 RTA cabinet models are in stock in the Louisville showroom and come with all wood construction, advanced hardware, and durable finishes.

More information is available at https://louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com/cabinet/rta/

This furniture company specializes in the manufacturing, delivery and installation of first-class RTA kitchen cabinetry and dining room furniture at a very affordable cost.

The owner of Louisville Cabinets and Countertops shared, "Our goal is to create a more beautiful home for our customers. Our showroom features the largest collection of kitchen RTA cabinets around. In fact, these are the only RTA cabinets offered for 200 miles around Louisville, KY and unlike other companies offering RTA cabinets, we offer assembly services as well."

Established 25 years ago, the business has been renowned for offering excellent products and fantastic service to Louisville clients. The company takes pride in the incredible record of highly satisfied customers with the fabrication and installation of high-quality RTA cabinets and countertops. The company keeps a strong focus on product quality and customer needs, which is viewed as the core of the business.

The Louisville Cabinets and Countertops website explains that the company has more than 50 styles of all wood cabinetry and laminate countertops in all major brands of laminate in their showroom. The company services customers at the level of attention and details that they require.

Louisville Cabinets and Countertops is a licensed general contractor that specializes in the production of wood semi-custom and custom cabinetry and laminate, granite and solid surface countertops.

The team of professional kitchen designers helps customers by designing, fabricating, installing the RTA cabinets and building the customers’ dream kitchens. Once assembled, the in-stock kitchen RTA cabinets are ready to impress homeowners and guests.

The original RTA cabinets in stock are both durable and reasonably priced. They come in various sizes that can meet the unique storage needs of the customers. The RTA cabinets come with all the necessary accessories that match the aesthetics of the kitchen or the room where they are assembled. The products are recognized for their exceptional quality, functionality, and unique designs.

The kitchen furniture showroom is conveniently located at 6200 Hitt Lane Louisville, KY 40241.

Interested parties can learn more about the RTA kitchen cabinets models at http://www.louisvillecabinetsandcountertops.com/cabinet/rta/ or by calling 502-930-3304.