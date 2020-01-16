It is also worth noting that the body survives despite such toxin exposure due to its natural ability to cleanse itself.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Multiple research studies have looked into the detrimental effects of toxins on human health. Unfortunately, many different types of toxins are linked with the increased risk of various diseases.

According to experts, even pharmaceutical drugs that are primarily made to treat diseases can be a source of toxins. These include prescription opiods and some other narcotics.

Treatments like chemotherapy and anesthesia are also found to be detrimental to health.

Some of the most common toxins can also be found in the kitchen, such as artificial food dyes and preservatives. Included in the list are nitrates that can be found in processed meats, bromates, tartrazine dye, and MSG.

Fruits and vegetables have long been considered to be one of the healthiest food options. However, it is important to realize that they can also contain toxins like herbicides and pesticides.

Organochlorines and organophosphates are among the powerful neurotoxins found in pesticides. Apples, for instance, are usually sprayed with diphenylamine that shows a potential to be a blood, kidney, liver, or bladder toxicant.

It takes an effort to reduce exposure to these toxins as they can be found everywhere. It is also worth noting that the body survives despite such toxin exposure due to its natural ability to cleanse itself. It actually has detoxifying organs like the liver, kidneys, and cardiovascular system that process what the body is exposed to or ingested, and eliminates those that are unneeded and potentially harmful to health. While the body has a remarkable ability to cleanse itself, its organs can be overburdened with toxins. This is why some experts recommend providing it with some aid through the use of certain detox aids.

One is activated charcoal that continues to be a popular subject of research in the scientific community. It is worth mentioning that in studies, activated charcoal is found to have millions and millions of tiny holes that serve as a magnet to toxins.

Once ingested, it binds with toxins and eliminates them from the system via bowel movement. It works in a natural way and it also doesn’t contain harmful substances.

