Butterfly Ageless Beauty has launched its updated 2020 website. Butterfly Ageless Beauty caters to the mature women of the world. Their one mission is to help it's customers age gracefully.

For more information see https://butterflyagelessbeauty.com

The launch of the 2020 updates speaks to the company's belief that growing older is both a skill and an art. The heart of the company is to help more and more women aged 50 and more to master the skills and enjoy the art of enjoying their mature years in health and beauty.

The launch of the 2020 updates to the site includes now dividing categories into three fun area. They categorize these as The Ageless Eating, The Ageless Face, and The Ageless Body. They have also added a rich Blog section that is full of valuable information.

Some of their skincare products include Butterfly Ageless Glow, Butterfly Ageless Wrinkle Relaxer, Butterfly Ageless Skin Care Combo Package, Butterfly Ageless Skin Nourishment, and Butterfly Ageless Nourishment Complex. They have before and after pictures that display the effect, these products produce on some of their customer's skin.

In the area of healthy eating or Ageless Eating, they have included new colorful graphics and descriptions of cookbooks. These include titles such as Flavorful Vegan, Finger Licking Vegetarian, Savory Mexican, Delicious Thai, Zesty Italian, Yummy Indian, Appetizing Japanese, Tantalizing French, Mouthwatering Chinese, and the Tasty Mediterranean.

The Blog section has many articles that assist a customer with the information needed to achieve the company's goal of helping people age gracefully. Articles include Common Skin Missteps That Make Women Look Old, Why Women 50 and Older Need to Lift Weights, The Best Ant-Aging Foods for Women Over 50 and Six Things You Can Learn from the Queen to Handle Getting Older.

A spokesperson for Butterfly Ageless Beauty said, “We serve the needs of the mature fashion-conscious women around the world, Butterfly Ageless Beauty is a customer-centric company focused on offering quality products and friendly service on every time visit to the site. Our mission is to continue carrying the innovative products our customers want at the best prices they need.” The company is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and offers a generous 60 day no questions asked return policy.

Interested parties can find out more by visiting the above-mentioned URL or calling 646-844-4908