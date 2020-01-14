A new report on the benefits of Tezos and Coinbase has been launched by Crypto Info Wire. It showcases the power of baking and how to stake Tezos rewards.

Crypto Info Wire has launched new report covering the advantages of Tezos over other cryptocurrencies. The primary advantage is that anyone can stake Tezos and earn income by actively participating in the validation of transactions on the Tezos network.

The new guide explains that Tezos holders who stake their tokens can receive additional Tezos tokens as a reward. These can be earned just through verifying blocks of transactions on the Tezos network.

Tezos is similar to Ethereum in that it is a platform for building dApps. However, coin holders can vote on the network’s future direction.

In this way, Tezos can avoid contentious hard forks and the platform can be upgraded more seamlessly.

Readers of the new guide from Crypto Info Wire will discover that Tezos is like many other forms of crypto in that it can be held, sent, or spent.

However, it’s also possible to bake Tezos, which uses a unique consensus mechanism called liquid proof of stake.

This rewards Tezos holders based on how many tokens they are baking. Holders can choose to bake Tezos on their own, or alternatively they can select a baker to do it for them.

One of the most effective ways for baking Tezos is through Coinbase. There are a number of advantages to doing this, which are outlined in the new guide from Crypto Info Wire.

Firstly, the holder maintains control. Tezos always stay in the holder’s wallet, and they earn rewards while keeping their crypto safely on Coinbase.

In addition to this, holders see their rewards in real time. Once an initial holding period completes, rewards are given out every 3 days.

The new guide states: “Staking rewards for Tezos, gets you more Tezos. I earn staking rewards in a secure environment with no risk to the underlying asset. I pay a small fee, but candidly, for me it is well worth it not to have to manage and monitor all the moving parts on my own.”

