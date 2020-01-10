Waukesha, Wisconsin mergers and acquisitions consulting agency Lakes Business Group released an updated range of services for clients in Sheboygan and the surrounding areas.

Lakes Business Group, a mergers and acquisitions advisory company based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, announced the launch of an updated range of services for business owners and investors in Sheboygan and the surrounding areas. The company works with clients interested in selling or buying businesses in Wisconsin, helping them implement the best strategies to reach their market goals.

More details can be found at https://lakesbusinessgroup.com.

The newly updated services have been designed as a comprehensive M&A solution for business owners, investors, corporate clients, and anyone else interested in buying or selling businesses in Wisconsin.

Lakes Business Group currently has a list of businesses for sale, including a construction company, a machine shop, and a leading national distributor of skin and sun care products.

For business owners looking to sell their businesses, or clients interested in any type of commercial transfers, the Waukesha company provides a personalized strategy which includes everything from business valuation to cutting-edge marketing, negotiation, and legal assistance.

With the recent announcement, Lakes Business Group continues to expand its range of high-quality mergers and acquisitions consulting services for clients in Waukesha, Sheboygan, and the surrounding areas.

The company has more than 100 years of combined experience working with clients in Wisconsin and nationwide. By bringing the large public stock investment banking mentality to lower-middle market clients, the company developed a unique, highly successful M&A strategy.

A satisfied client recently said: “I have worked with the folks at VR Lakes Business Group for years now. I'm consistently impressed with their level of professionalism, their knowledge of the markets, and their ability to get the deal done. They are the area experts on looking outside of the traditional box and getting a deal done. I can direct a business owner (or future owner) to VR Lakes Business Group with full confidence in them and their abilities.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website and by reviewing this brief video here.