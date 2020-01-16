In 2012, a study has shown that ashwagandha was able to significantly aid in decreasing menopausal symptoms, which included anxiety, hot flashes, and mood disturbances.

Today, more scientists are investigating the dangerous health effects of hormonal imbalance. They say that hormones actually work best when they are balanced.

Health authorities warn that there are factors that contribute to hormonal imbalances. It is wise to avoid these triggers and simply turn to some measures that could aid in restoring hormonal balance, which is a key to women’s health.

Studies have shown that imbalances in hormones could be due to poor food choices, unmanaged, high levels of stress, inadequate sleep, and intake of synthetic hormones. It may also be due to having a sedentary lifestyle or lack of movement or exercise.

It is important to understand that each female body actually has a unique balance of hormones. It is disrupted during perimenopause and menopause, and this results in some undesirable symptoms.

There are many women who struggle due to hormonal imbalances, and resort to the use of medications. However, it is important to understand that such imbalances can be prevented and even remedied in a natural way.

There are natural ingredients scientists widely studied due to their hormone-balancing effects, and one is ashwagandha.

According to experts, this medicinal herb offers some significant menopausal support. There are actually many other health benefits linked with its use, and this is why more and more people resort to it.

In 2012, a study has shown that ashwagandha was able to significantly aid in decreasing menopausal symptoms, which included anxiety, hot flashes, and mood disturbances.

Some research studies have also revealed that this natural healing ingredient worked as effectively as some pharmaceutical drugs in enhancing mood. What made it even more beneficial was that it did not produce side effects.

It is worth mentioning that a dose of 300 mg of ashwagandha taken twice a day also led to significant reductions in stress, anxiety, and fatigue. There are other studies showing it decreased stress-related conditions and even enhance sexual desire and blood flow.

Women who struggle from infertility may even potentially benefit from this natural ingredient. This is due to the fact that it could potentially work wonders in reducing infertility contributing factors like illnesses, hormonal imbalance, and nutrient deficiency.

