According to experts, there are measures found helpful in reducing cardiac risk. It is important to understand that the risk of heart disease increases with age. This is why it is strongly recommended to take these preventive measures to take better care of the heart.

Dr. SekarKathiresan reveals that the key things are maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active.

Kathiresan is director of preventive cardiology at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

There are preventive steps in protecting the heart better, and they are exercising regularly, having a healthy diet, and managing a healthy weight. It also includes stress management and regulating healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Individuals who are able to complete these steps have been found to have a reduced risk of heart disease by 90 percent.

Men are advised to avoid smoking and excessively drinking alcohol to reduce their chance of heart disease. Exercising at least 30 minutes per day five days a week is also highly recommended.

Nutrients like vitamin E have been found helpful in offering increased protection to heart health. This vitamin has long been studied due to its remarkable healing potentials, and is highly recommended by experts.

According to studies, vitamin E can work in preventing low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol from oxidation.

In a 2-week study involving healthy men and women, it has been found use of vitamin E led to a reduction in the levels of LDL cholesterol, which could otherwise be damaging. Vitamin E has been found to work in various mechanisms to improve heart health and protection.

According to Nils Bellecke, research and development senior nutrition scientist, Cargill, supplementation of vitamin E is a vital factor in the function and development of tissues and organs.

This particularly includes the nerves, brain, skin, and muscles. Health experts also warn that severe deficiency in this vitamin could result in cardiomyopathy.

