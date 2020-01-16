When it comes to managing cholesterol levels, it is wise to consider the use of some natural healing ingredients like activated charcoal.

(Newswire.net -- January 16, 2020) Orlando, FL -- When it comes to reducing cholesterol levels, it is not only important to take certain medications. It is also wise to follow the right diet, and this means increasing intake of cholesterol-lowering foods.

According to experts, oats, barley, and beans are some of the most recommended foods in managing cholesterol levels.

It is important to understand that these foods aid in reducing the risk of heart disease due to the soluble fiber they contain. Eggplant, okra, nuts, and vegetables oils are also recommended. These are foods found to contain a variety of therapeutic agents.

Researchers further recommend consumption of some fruits, such as strawberries, citrus, and apples. These are edible items rich in pectin, which is a type of soluble fiber that lowers LDL.

Healthcare providers have long been recommending to resort to the measures helpful in managing healthy cholesterol levels. This could significantly ward off heart disease that high cholesterol levels may potentially trigger.

Aside from knowing which food to eat, it is similarly important to avoid consumption of saturated fats. These are fats scientifically found to increase the levels of bad cholesterol. It is also recommended to avoid intake of trans fats.

When it comes to managing cholesterol levels, it is wise to consider the use of some natural healing ingredients like activated charcoal.

Multiple research studies have shown that activated charcoal could work wonders in whitening teeth, detoxifying the body, and aiding in digestive issues. It has further been found to aid in maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol.

In a research study, it has been found its use reduced total cholesterol by 25 percent and LDL cholesterol by 41 percent. What makes it even more interesting is that its use was also associated with an increase in HDL by 8 percent.

More studies are still underway to explore more of activated charcoal’s healing benefits. However, it can’t be denied that its use is highly recommended.

While there is a myriad of supplements available in the market, the therapeutic goodness of activated charcoal may be efficiently obtained through the use of Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal.

There are many things that make it unique over other brands. It is highly potent as it offers 600 mg of pure and high quality activated charcoal per capsule. This alone makes it superior over those that offer only 250 mg.

For every bottle, it offers 90 Vegetarian capsules.

To ensure that activated charcoal is properly absorbed inside the body, Purest Vantage adds black pepper to this carefully-made, extra-strength supplement.

Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal is made even more beneficial through the customer satisfaction guarantee it comes with (www.amazon.com/Pure-Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules/dp/B01M0322EC).

About PUREST VANTAGE Purest Vantage is passionate and dedicated to developing high-quality products that assist people in maintaining optimal health, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits a healthy lifestyle offers.