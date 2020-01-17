To achieve pain relief and avoid these side effects, it is wise to consider the use of glucosamine. This is actually one of the most popular remedies for individuals suffering from OA symptoms.

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Osteoarthritis is popularly known for the debilitating symptoms it produces. However, it is worth mentioning that it can actually occur without the sufferer knowing it.

According to experts, some people might not experience symptoms. What can prove the development of this condition is an X-ray, which can demonstrate the changes produced by OA.

This condition most commonly affects the hands, hips, knees, and spine. However, it can also affect other joints in the human body. When it develops, it often results in symptoms like tenderness, joint pain, stiffness, and swelling.

In the United States along, there are roughly 30 million individuals with this condition. It is worth noting that its prevalence continues to skyrocket in many areas around the globe.

Individuals with this condition may also notice a rubbing, grating, or crackling sound when moving the joint. During a physical activity, pain may worsen. Pain also worsens when placing weight or pressure on the joint.

It is important to be warned against the risk factors of this condition. These are being overweight or obese, older age, gender, joint injuries, infection, some kinds of jobs, and genetics.

It is worth noting that living with OA can be a complete challenge, especially since there is no known cure yet for this condition. It is recommended to stay active as this reduces joint pain and stiffness.

There are also other techniques in managing this condition, such as using heat and cold therapies to lessen swelling and pain.

Physicians often prescribe medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for individuals struggling from osteoarthritis. However, it is worth noting that the use of these medications can produce some adverse effects.

Their use is linked with stomach ulcers, heart burn, headaches, allergic reactions, and kidney problems. There are other side effects like the increased risk of stroke or gastrointestinal bleeding.

To achieve pain relief and avoid these side effects, it is wise to consider the use of glucosamine. This is actually one of the most popular remedies for individuals suffering from OA symptoms.

More researchers are eyeing off the use of glucosamine due to the natural ways it provides pain relief and enhances mobility of individuals with osteoarthritis.

This natural healing remedy is actually utilized by the body to produce various chemicals involving in different functions. These include building tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and the thick fluid that surrounds joints.

