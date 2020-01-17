In this research, it has been found L-Carnitine aids in boosting recovery after exercise. More particularly, L-Carnitine may aid in attenuating post-exercise muscle soreness.

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Inactivity is a major cause of death worldwide, with new research suggesting that a sedentary lifestyle is on par with both smoking and obesity when it comes to raising the risk for disease and mortality.

Four research papers were published in The Lancet.

In these papers, many investigating teams peg the number of deaths linked with inactivity at 5.3 million globally as recently as 2008.

It is worth mentioning that the diseases linked with inactivity are type 2 diabetes, breast and colon cancer, as well as heart disease. Such risk amounts to approximately one out of each 10 deaths worldwide.

It is important to learn that this is a tally more or less equivalent to the number of people who die as a result of smoking.

Research further shows that one-third of all adults equating to around 1.5 billion individuals are at a 20 percent to 30 percent increased risk of disease due to living a sedentary lifestyle.

Public health authorities recommend engagement of 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.

According to researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, globally, about 6 percent of coronary heart disease cases are due to a lack of adequate exercise.

Lack of adequate exercise has also been associated with an average of about 7 percent of type 2 diabetes cases.

Engaging in exercise regularly is one of the keys to achieving longevity. It is important to realize that the body actually needs all the help it can get to maintain an exercise routine. More particularly, some nutrients and therapeutic compounds may work wonders in enhancing exercise performance.

According to researchers, an amino acid called L-Carnitine may be helpful. This natural remedy has long been widely studied due to its remarkable medicinal values.

A review was published in the Nutrients journal.

In this research, it has been found L-Carnitine aids in boosting recovery after exercise. More particularly, L-Carnitine may aid in attenuating post-exercise muscle soreness as well as oxidative stress.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it could also increase circulation and aid in mitigating age-related muscle loss. In a healthy athletic population, L-Carnine has been found to improve exercise capacity.

There are many benefits linked with its use. It has been found to work wonders in increasing muscle mass and reducing body weight. To top it off, it may even help in lessening mental and physical fatigue.

